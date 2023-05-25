A video of a heartbroken man who was filled with tears after he was rejected by a woman she loved has gone viral on Instagram

The video showed the young guy crying even though he was trying hard to hold the tears

He indicated that he was tired of dating because many of them had failed in the past which had always left him heartbroken

A heartbreaking video of a young man who sobbed after his love interest turned him down has caught the attention of people.

The video captured the young man’s tears as he struggled to contain his emotions, disclosing that he was fed up with dating because he had experienced too many failed relationships that left him devastated.

Young man gets painful rejection cries bitterly.

Source: Instagram

Strong heartbreak leaves man in tears

The young man must have fallen deeply in love with a woman who did not feel the same way about him - probably accepting that he had no luck in love and that he was losing hope of finding his soulmate - he broke down in tears.

The video touched the hearts of many Instagram users who commented on the post and expressed their sympathy and support for the young man.

Some users shared their own stories of rejection and heartbreak and encouraged him to stay strong and positive.

Watch the video here

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@ekesonmoney_ reacted:

"I will rather drink pap with toothpick than to cry because say Woman leave me. Can never be me."

@kennedyexcel said:

"See werey wey dey break him heart still dey use filter dey cry, Akpa amu."

@paulagram_ commented:

"Women don't break up with rich dudes, go and make money abd stop crying it's irritating me."

@sexy_laise also commented:

"But wait don't you guys family use Social media ni."

