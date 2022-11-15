An elderly couple who has been married to each other for a total of 51 years has inspired positive reactions online

The video of the lovely old coupe was posted on Instagram by The Shaderoom and it has inspired young people

Many people admired the love they showered on each other and the undeniable bond they’ve built over the years

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

The video of an elderly couple who have been married for 51 years has emerged and gone viral.

The clip sighted on the Instagram page of The Shaderoom showed the couple showering each other with pure love.

The couple have been married for 51 years. Photo credit: Instagram/@theshaderoom

Source: UGC

In the video, the couple were seen giving relationship goals and sharing kisses in a touching way.

The woman lets her husband taste the chicken salad filling she has made for his sandwich, and he claims it needed ‘spice’.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The nice video has stirred emotional reactions in the comment section.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Instagram users

@siya said:

“This is always the goal.”

@malayiahkxo said:

“’Let me taste you 1st then you can make me a sandwich" ... child I fell out my mf seat! this right here is this youthfulness, love, lustfulness, etc. that I see for myself and "loml" ... like, treat me how you did when you first got me or better ... always. I love it ”

@highbmi_dolls said:

“I can tell he’s a GOOD man. Look at how he showed her appreciation for the food. A lot of guys expect this type of treatment but this is reciprocity. He gets what he gives. I love LOVE”

@atlantahairdoctor said:

“I love how she serves her man. Keep me like her. I feel like us younger generation have got away from this and look how sweet he is to her I love love ❤️ GOD I can’t waitttttttttt to marry again #spice”

@shunitawynne said:

“I love this! They both value each other. I’m so sick of the men and women not being accountable to each other! That’s the difference in their generation and these current generations. This is what a healthy relationship/marriage looks like.”

New mum dumps her baby daddy

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a mum dumped her man for abandoning her in the labour room.

The lady said when she was giving birth, her baby daddy left the labour room to go and fix his phone.

But the man defended himself as he said he wanted to fix the phone and be able to take the baby's pictures

Source: Briefly.co.za