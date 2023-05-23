A beautiful black mother could not control her emotions after searching for her little daughter for a long time

In the video, the woman searched for the child in her room and even inside the bathroom but couldn't find her

After a while of searching, she decided to go back to her room only to see the little girl's feet under the bed

A young mother has shared a video of her cute little daughter who falls asleep anywhere.

However, this particular situation was more shocking as the mother found the girl crawled up under the bed and deep asleep.

Mum shares video of daughter sleeping Photo credit: @goatedasstee

Source: TikTok

According to the mother with the handle @goatedasstee on TikTok, she had always been aware of the fact that her daughter falls asleep in the weirdest of places.

A video showed the woman searching all over the house for her child including the bathroom and her closet.

At the end of the day, she found the little girl sleeping peacefully under the bed with her legs folded.

"Anyone else's child falls asleep anywhere? This is very strange", she said.

Social media reactions

@_hotmessxpress12 said:

"My son takes his blankets and pillows and sleeps on the floor next to his bed."

@tsuraiisan reacted:

"Yes my son always either the hallway, living room floor or his carpet and it's worse when it's at night and all the lights are off."

@jasmineflowers209 reacted:

"One time I found mine sleeping under a pile of clothes. I was going bananas looking for her and freaking out."

@unapologetically2 stated:

"Lol you're not alone! I one time searched the whole house and she’d fallen asleep under a blanket on the floor in her room in plain site."

@deonshaleach added:

"My son will fall asleep on his trampoline in a heartbeat. Trampoline right next to the bed. She is cute though."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng