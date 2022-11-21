A lady has stirred emotions online after sharing a video of her living condition in her new apartment

The young woman said she rented a house and had nothing left to furnish it with a bed and other basic items

Social media users have penned down emotional messages as some people recounted their experiences

A Nigerian lady identified as @z_zainabj on TikTok has been sleeping on the floor after renting a new apartment.

Zainab said she had only money for rent, and after paying it, she had no other choice than to sleep on the floor.

She shared a heartbreaking video of herself looking sad in the house and netizens were touched by her condition.

Some people also recounted their experiences after renting an apartment with no money for furnishing.

Social media reactions

@ericastone11 said:

"Roof over your head. That's is something. Be proud of yourself."

@shimyart commented:

"Me I remember. I dnt even have money to get a charger for my phone and I waited another two weeks day and night looking at the walls waiting for my check. And today I don't have space in my apartment for more stuff."

@kayalrubatt stated:

"This was me a couple months ago! you place will slowly get filled and you will sit there one day and look around and say to yourself I did this."

@winamawar said:

"I started from scratch also. As per my salary every month I need to buy new appliances at least one."

@salmabenz8 reacted:

"Is going to be me after 2months I decided to go for rent better than work accommodation."

@tlis2good4u added:

"Invest in a bed first God is good I met a person who had only her clothes to sleep on in her 1st apartment."

Source: Legit.ng