A moving video of a teacher doing her best to lessen a little girl's stage fright haa gone viral

In the video, the girl was dressed like she was ready to dance at a stage but was not sure she could face the crowd

The teacher could be seen doing everything she could such as rubbing her back in the video to comfort her and make feel relaxed to face the the mammoth of crowd awaiting her presentation

A heartwarming video of a teacher comforting a young girl who was nervous about performing on stage has captured the attention of thousands of viewers online.

The video, which was posted on social media shows the teacher rubbing the girl’s back and whispering words of encouragement as she prepares to dance in front of a large audience.

Teacher shows great kindness towards pupil.

Source: TikTok

Kid faces stage fright

The girl, who was well dressed, looked visibly scared and unsure of herself as she stood on the stage with her classmates.

The teacher noticed the girl’s distress and decided to stay by her side and help her relax.

She gently massaged the girl’s shoulders, hugged her, and told her that she was brave and beautiful.

Many viewers also shared their own stories of dealing with stage fright and how they wished they had someone like the teacher to help them.

Watch the video below

@Aubreybarber748 reacted:

"This is the definition of someone born to do something."

@user5959958 said:

"Now THAT'S a teacher."

@Alexahubenak wrote:

"I'm cryingl!! MY GIRLI Tears or smiles, I'm so proud of you!"

@Kayemgal commented:

"Her little buns are so adorable and pretty."

@Cal677 also commented

"Sweet caring teacher thank you for being so caring and thoughtful."

@user4320382619938 also said:

"Yes she is amazing. I can tell this teacher has a heart of gold."

