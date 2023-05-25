A viral clip of ace Nigerian Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti captured at the Lagos airport leaving the country has sparked emotions online

Seun is believed to be heading to Zurich, Switzerland, to kick off his Summer 2023 music tour that will see him perform in 43 different cities across Europe

The tour was supposed to have kicked off on May 20, 2023, but the singer was still in police custody at the time, and his older brother, Femi Kuti, had to go and perform in his place

Barely 48 hours after ace Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti was released from jail on bail, he was seen at the Lagos international airport leaving Nigeria.

According to reports, Seun Kuti is headed to the European city of Zurich, Switzerland, as he is set to finally kick off his Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 Summer Tour 2023.

Controversial Nigerian singer Seun Kuti trends online after a video of him leaving the country barely 48 hours after he was released on bail. Photo credit: @lindaikeji/@bigbirdkuti

The embattled Afrobeat singer was recently arrested for physically assaulting a Nigerian policeman and putting the security officer in a coma.

We checked Seun Kuti's page to corroborate the viral clip captured of the singer at the Muritala Muhammad International Airport. We saw a post he shared on his page, noting that he was heading to Zurich on his way out of the country.

See the viral clip that captured the moment Seun Kuti was seen boarding a flight at Lagos airport:

Netizens, after seeing the viral clip, reacted as they showed concerns, see their comments

@iam_navodaniel:

"He should have stayed in the police cell....but Nigerian police are too kind....honestly, try this in swizz where you are going and see if you won't go jail."

@osato_official:

"Smart Move… Diplomacy is always so key! Learn it and stop being antagonistic against the State - it will lead you where you don’t wanna be & nothing will happen!"

@universalbigb:

"Looking very calm…when Government shake you like you like this … you go just calm down."

@_princess_uti:

"Police go humble you.. ask portable."

@reallolowhyte:

" respect is reciprocal, if you do anyhow you see and anyhow. Nobody is above the law."

@tuga_2smart:

"Are you expecting him to walk the way he talks when addressing issues on SM."

@l.tobiloba:

"The lady stepped back slightly, kept 2 yards away before he tear her corrective slap , risk assessment."

@shopatcandice_gadgets:

"This one the guy never talk anything since hmmmm I guessed we just have to wait and see."

