A young man has caused a stir after making a helicopter-like vehicle complete with rotating propellers.

Frederick Onyango made a helicopter. Photos: Frederick Onyango.

Frederick Onyango's unique creations

A video posted on TikTok by @freddienengineer depicted the device with the Kenyan flag colours parked along a street as Kenyans stared at it. It featured numerous flashing lights and even had a CCTV at the back.

Popular Kenyan media, TUKO.co.ke, located Frederick Onyango, the creative Kenyan who made the helicopter.

According to the innovator based along Kware Road in Ngara, it took him two months to make it.

“My inspiration was to make it look and function like a helicopter. The propeller at the top is my unique design.”

Onyango, who used metal, fibre and aluminium to make the vehicle, said he was open to selling it.

“If someone offers me around KSh 2 million (N6,734,250.53), I will agree to sell it.”

According to Onyango, his love for creating unique vehicles started when he was a child.

“I started by doing clay models at Kencom. My passion grew, and I have made numerous innovations, including a robot that carries five people.

It was inspired by the Cyborg movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. I also created a vehicle that looks like a peacock."

The innovator highlighted some challenges he faces, including lack of funds.

“It takes us a long time to conceptualise and create innovations because of lack of funds. We do not have funding and must use our money.”

Onyango disclosed his dream is to pass his skills to young people.

“I also want to make a machine that uses recycled plastic to make bricks.”

