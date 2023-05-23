A security man grabbed the attention of many with his show-stopping dance moves at a gathering of adults

He jumped to the beat and, at one point, moved forward to dance with strong intensity and excitement in a video

His eye-catching TikTok video earned over 330,000 views and a plethora of comments from netizens

A security man won over the hearts of fans with his jaw-dropping dance moves at a gathering of adults, and the video has emerged on social media.

He was filmed sporting his working attire while performing with energy like a professional dancer.

Security man dances with energy

The footage shows the man wearing long white sleeves with their hands folded. He jammed enthusiastically to a vibey song.

Security man with super energy shows off dance moves in video. Photo credit: laladzy.

Source: UGC

The footage shows him bouncing to the beat, and at one point, he moves forward to dance with intense energy.

Ghanaian professional dancer Nana Afriyie on TikTok posted the footage, which attracted more than 330,000 views.

The clip, which made a hit on TikTok, received tons of reactions and comments from netizens.

Watch the video below:

How netizens reacted to the footage

Kay black commented:

"This guy is in the wrong profession."

Pleasure_drip_gh said:

"I pray he doesn’t lose his job."

DJ_Asem said:

"This guy was supposed to be a professional dancer but turned into a Security due to economic hardship."

Greatness reacted:

"This is why I love Nigeria. I hope you are from Nigeria. Your life will just change right from this place, Ghanaian; please try to support the upcoming."

Ascornaroniel3 commented:

"Who also smiles while watching."

Mallexlasbery said:

"Please make dey no give him sack letter ooh!"

️Nana Kwame️ commented:

"If am the boss, I will never pay this guy."

Man in security uniform dances

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about a dance video that got netizens talking.

The impressive dance video posted on TikTok by @operateurava currently has as much as 1.4 million views.

From how he shook his body while dancing, it became clear that he must have rehearsed his dance moves before the show.

He was dressed in a security uniform but it is not yet known if he is a security personnel. People however focused on his dance talent.

Source: YEN.com.gh