Ngara-based Frederick Onyango was thrust into the limelight after modifying a tuk-tuk to look like a helicopter

The innovator unveiled a security robot he built, saying it could patrol walled compounds while taking photos

Onyango said a client immediately bought the robot, which comes equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity, among other features

Frederick Onyango, a Kenyan man who went viral for creating a helicopter-like contraption, has built yet another impressive innovation.

Frederick Onyango built and sold a security robot equipped with six cameras. Photos: Frederick Onyango.

Security robot for KSh 100k (N334,907.37)

The Ngara-based entrepreneur went viral after converting a tuk-tuk to look like a helicopter before driving it around Nairobi streets. The creation featured rotating rotor blades, flashing lights, and a CCTV at the back.

“If someone offers me around KSh 2 million (N6,698,147.44), I will agree to sell it.”

On Tuesday, May 16, Onyango posted a video on TikTok showing a robot he built. He told Kenyan widely read media, TUKO.co.ke, that the robot was created for security purposes.

“If the compound is fenced, it can navigate around it while taking photos. It has sensors to detect objects in its path,” he said, adding that the robot has six cameras.

Onyango disclosed that the robot also featured Wi-Fi connectivity and an LCD screen and could recharge itself.

The innovator built the robot in three months and spent around KSh 30,000 (N100,472.21) on the construction. An impressed client immediately purchased the robot.

“I sold it at KSh 100,000. (N334,907.37)”

Onyango disclosed that aside from financial challenges, going viral attracted people seeking to fleece him.

“Some people insult me when they see my creations, while others try conning me. But it’s all good.”

The innovator added that he is currently not working on new projects.

Frederick Onyango’s journey

The businessman told TUKO.co.ke that his love for creating unique vehicles started when he was a child. “I started by doing clay models at Kencom. My passion grew, and I have made numerous innovations, including a robot that carries five people.”

Onyango also built a cart drawn by an army-themed robot.

“It was inspired by the Cyborg movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.”

Engineer worked on helicopter

