A video of a 4 years old boy sewing clothes effortlessly has gone viral on TikTok

The little boy who appeared passionate about tailoring could be seen engrossed in his sewing work

He demonstrated how good he was with the sewing machine by mending a piece of cloth in the trending TikTok video

A 4-year-old boy has become an internet sensation after his father shared a video of him sewing clothes like a pro on TikTok.

The little boy, who goes by the name Ryan, showed off his impressive skills with the sewing machine by mending a piece of cloth in the viral video.

Little boy shows his tailoring skills, wows people.

Ryan’s father, who posted the video in Instagram account, said that his son had wanted to learn how to sew for a while.

He decided to take him to his first sewing class and was amazed by how well he did.

He wrote in the caption:

"My beloved sons first sewing class. And he did amazing. He is just 4 years and 8 months old. So my son had been coming to me for a while saying daddy want to sew my clothe. He did so again this morning at home and I decided to take some time out to take him on his first sewing class. And oh wow he did absolutely amazing. Am so proud of you, Ryan."

The video has received thousands of likes and comments from people who praised Ryan’s talent and passion for tailoring.

Watch the video here

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@incase92 reacted:

"With one leg?"

@d6th1 said:

"Na this type of child dey hungry me but it depends on who you born the child with all the gen z girls no be am."

@ashadrach commented:

"Poverty hurts, I remember going to school with alcohol because I had no juice."

@mr.gabby also commented:

"A big one for this Ghanaian kid."

