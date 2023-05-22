Little or nothing has been said about the biological father of Nigerian chef Hilda Baci since she came into the limelight

Hilda's cooking feat made her the toast of Nigeria's citizenry and the government of the day

A man who claims to have a friendship with Hilda's father spanning over 43 years has shared some stunning facts about him

Right from the start of the cook-a-thon, until she wrapped it up and began granting interviews, Hilda Baci's mother has been a regular feature but not her father.

Questions about the whereabouts or at least some basic information about him intensified following a viral press conference which was spearheaded by Hilda and her mum Linda.

Her father erks a living selling cement. Photo Credit: Ubong Nelson, Twitter/@hildabacicooks

One of the inquisitive Nigerians, Ubong Nelson, decided to do a personal investigation and shared his findings on Facebook.

Ubong, the Head of Special Reports at Vanguard Media Limited according to his bio, said he was further motivated to do some findings on Hilda's dad as he couldn't stand Hilda's mum's boastfulness.

According to him, when Linda (Hilda's mum) boasted about sending the chef and her siblings to elite schools in Nigeria, she failed to give credit to Hilda's dad. He wrote:

"I couldn't stand her boastfulness and kept asking myself where the father was, why he's not been accorded any input. In my usual way, I poured my feelings on my Facebook Wall.

"As I asked the question, who the father of Hilda Baci is, responses weren't too kind on the father. Benjamin Roberts sent a material from Facebook and trust me, I didn't look at the man in the photo who said he's Hilda Baci's father."

This listicle about Hilda's dad is culled from the outcome of Ubong's four-hour interaction with the chef's dad. The facts which came with a photo of Hilda's dad in spectacles are as follows.

1. Hilda Baci's biological father's full name is Effiong Bassey Edem.

2. According to Ubong, Effiong erks a living selling cement.

3. His cement business is located at Obio in Imo Street, Uyo Akwa Ibom.

4. Ubong said Effiong bought money from loan sharks to keep Hilda and her siblings in the schools their mother, Linda chose for them.

