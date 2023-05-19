A popular Kenyan chef, Maliha, has vowed to challenge Nigerian chef Hilda Baci in August in a cooking marathon

This is coming shortly after Hilda cooked at Amore Gardens, Lekki, Lagos state, for over 100 hours

Speaking in a recent video, Maliha recounted how she previously won two awards and swore to get two more in August

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A Kenyan chef, Maliha Mohammed, has announced that she plans to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon in August.

Hilda Baci had just broken the World Record on Monday, 15th May, by cooking for more than 100 hours.

Kenyan chef set to challenge Hilda Baci. Photo credit: Instablog9ja/Hilda Baci

Source: Instagram

According to the Kenyan chef, she had broken the same record in 2017 and 2019 consecutively within a shorter time frame.

In 2018, Maliha broke the record by cooking for 72 hours; in 2019, she cooked non-stop for 75 hours.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Unfortunately, she claimed that her efforts were never officially recognised by the Guinness World Records.

However, to win the record this time, Chef Maliha will have to cook for more than 100 hours for the title of 'Longest cooking by an Individual Marathon' as was set by Hilda Baci this week.

She also announced that she would be breaking another record, the ‘home kitchen cooking marathon’.

Chef Maliha said she applied for Guinness World Record last year in December and has gotten a go-ahead reply through email.

"I will be training hard from May all the way to July as I prepare to break these records," she said.

Social media reactions

001prof_' said;

"Everybody now go wan break our girl's record. It won't work for you o."

Comedian_eddyranking stated:

"U never dey cook u dun taya to talk. Sha no fall for groundnut oil."

Iamnaniboi reacted:

"Baci will re-break it. Our joy must not be cut short this year. Cooking wey unite Nigerians for 4 good days."

Chief_dr_ejirookurame added:

"This is exactly how some people are in our lives, they don't regard, respect or notice when you are struggling to get to the top. But the moment you make a tremendous bold step of success, they pull you down by competing with you, and being envious of your achievements!

"Fellow African Chefs, didn't you all know about GWR existed before now? Why did you just realize you are a Chef?? Didn't you know about the former record holder? Did you see any Chef in her continent trying to set their own record. Na only una things dey different for this world. Please go and clear SAMBISA FOREST and break your own record.. Allow Hilda to shine in peace abeg una own don dey too much abeg! So annoying."

Watch the video shared by Instablog9ja below:

Liberian chef Aloycious announces plan to break Hilda Baci's record

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Liberian chef, Wonyean Aloycious Gaye, has announced his mission to break Hilda Baci's cooking record. This comes shortly after the Nigerian chef cooked at Amore Gardens, Lagos state, for over 100 hours.

Hilda, if certified by Guinness World Records, would overtake Indian chef Lata Tondon, who currently still holds the record for the longest cooking hours. In a recent development shared by Liberian Music Industry on Facebook, a renowned chef from Liberia, Wonyean Aloycious, has promised to break the record.

Liberian Music Industry revealed that the chef has already gone seven hours to catch up with Chef Hilda. The post read: "Famous Liberian chef Wonyean Aloycious Gaye says he's ready to challenge the Nigerian lady, Hilda Baci. He has already gone 7 hours to catch up with Hilda. We can break her record."

Source: Legit.ng