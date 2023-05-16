Hilda Baci Guinness's Book of Records for the world's longest cooking marathon has been recognised by the presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari, in a motivational message to the famous Nigerian cook, described her as a cultural icon

He urged Nigerian youths to emulate her and follow in her footsteps to put Nigeria on the global map

President Muhammadu Buhari congratulated the famous Nigerian Chef, Hilda Bassey Effiong (Hilda Baci), for setting the Guinness Book of Records for the world's longest cooking marathon.

In a statement released on his official Twitter handle on Monday, May 15, the President described her milestone as a "great day for Nigeria."

President Buhari said Hilda Baci is now a national icon that youths must emulate. Photo Credit: @MBuhari

Source: Twitter

He said:

"We're all very proud of what she has personally accomplished—and placing Nigeria in the global spotlight."

President Buhari stated that Baci is now a cultural icon that must be reckoned with as he urged other Nigerian youth to be inspired by her ground-breaking feat.

He urged Nigerian youths to follow in her footstep and place the nation on the global map.

Buhari said:

"Hilda's drive, ambition and resilience have brought great interest and insight into the uniqueness of Nigerian food. She is now a cultural icon, and I believe that this feat will inspire many more young people, in Nigeria and beyond, to follow in her footsteps."

Source: Legit.ng