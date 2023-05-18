A Nigerian man has tied the knot with a beautiful lady after she exhibited a rare form of proper home training

The rich man who returned from abroad had taken the lady to a very big restaurant in Wise to eat

After eating, she carried all the plates and washed them thoroughly and this made her admirer get married to her

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A hardworking Nigerian lady melted a man's heart after washing plates at a high-class restaurant.

The young man who returned from abroad took an interest in her and they went to a luxury restaurant to know more about each other.

Black man, cute lady working a restaurant Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

After eating, she carried the plates and washed them thoroughly. People thought she was forming but later realised that she was properly raised in a neat family.

Ichie Ebuka Pencraft shared the story on Facebook with the caption:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"My friend who came from abroad took this girl to a very big restaurant in Wuse, after eating, she carried the plates and washed them thoroughly. People thought she was forming but that's who she's.

"She was raised in a very good family that understands that cleanliness is next to godliness. That singular act made my friend propose to her immediately and guess what? They are getting married this December and I'm their photographer."

Social media reactions

Chukwu Chukwuebuka said:

"Aww, what a lovely girl. She forgot to sweep the floor too and wash the pot."

Chisom Ezeibe wrote:

"She's not even a good girl. Good girl dey go restaurant? Na akwuna like me dey eat outside o. Haa. She no fit cook for 100 hours? Is Hilda not her mate? She suppose cook for house, kneel down, serve the guy."

Julius Betty reacted:

"Make una Dey quick give update. So when ever I go to a restaurant. After eating I wash plates and what again."

Taiwo Amosu reacted:

"Wait first. She went to wash plates in a restaurant! This is serious."

Britney Imoh asked:

"She didn’t sweep the whole restaurant and mop the floor?"

Ifechukwu added:

"I talk am Na why I dey single be this. Make una dey talk this thing in time naa."

See the post below:

Lady without hands washes plates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady has demonstrated great ability in her physical challenge in a video that is causing a stir on the net.

The pretty lady recorded herself doing the dishes with her upper limbs because she is without hands. In the inspiring video she shared on TikTok, the lady first emptied a dirty plate of its remaining food using a fork which she held with her teeth. She then proceeded to wash all the dirty dishes in her sink.

The lady would scrub, rinse, clean and return the plates to the kitchen rack. The ease and fast pace at which she carried out the activity with her arms would make one wonder if hands actually were that important or just overrated.

Source: Legit.ng