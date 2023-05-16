Celebrity chef Hilda Baci in a trending video on social media, gave a lovely tour of her fully automated house

Hilda, who showed off her kitchen, revealed it was her favourite part of the house as it was where she makes her content

The popular chef also spoke about her love for music and reading books, which stirred reactions from netizens

After her recent achievement, Rave of the moment and celebrity chef Hilda Baci continues to trend on social media.

In a trending video, Hilda gave her fans a tour of her fully automated house as she revealed she is technically the key to it. She added that she could open the door to the house even if she is not within its vicinity.

Hilda Baci says she loves to read books.

In the video, Hilda also showed off her kitchen, which she described as her favourite spot, where she creates her visual content for her followers.

"I have an Alexa that does everything from opening the curtain, turning on and off the tv, among others," Hilda said.

The celebrity chef also revealed she is a big reader as she shared a small area where she sits to read.

Hilda also opened up about her love for music while revealing that there are speakers everywhere in her house. She added that she loves to play Scrabble.

Watch the video below:

Netizens gush about Hilda Baci's automated house

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trail Hilda Baci's video, see them below:

blehh:

"Claiming this for myself ✨."

Ruth Ulinfun

"I don't wanna be a mechanic I wanna be a baller ."

sarahchinenye257:

"Favourite I want every thing..it’s giving rich.it’s giving clean girl aesthetic, it’s giving taste!!!"

Avy❤️:

"Abeg Give us update on how you achieve this luxury life ."

Alagrustos De Lacruz:

"Abeg i wan come be your house boy."

Kelly:

"It’s plenty@olaoflagos_ I will never be poor❤️."

Ini Edo celebrates Hilda Baci

Nollywood star Ini Edo took to her Instagram page to congratulate Nigerian chef Hilda Baci.

An excited Ini Edo gushed about the chef, who she described as a national sensation.

The actress wrote:

"She has done it! What an Akwaibom gal cannot do….. that’s what am talking about.. super proud, beyond a national sensation."

