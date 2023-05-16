Nigerian movie lovers can have their names in the prestigious Guinness Book of Records by doing a marathon

Netflix Nigeria claimed that the longest movie marathon record stands at 123 hours and four minutes and urged Nigerians to consider it

Many Nigerians have been upbeat about the challenge and boast about their movie-watching prowess

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Following Hilda Baci's 100-hour cooking marathon, Netflix Nigeria has offered Nigerian movie lovers another record they can break.

In a tweet via its official Twitter handle, the subscription-based streaming service claimed that the current record for the longest movie marathon is 123 hours and four minutes.

The record is for the longest movie marathon. Photo Credit: damircudic, Twitter/@NetflixNaija, @hildabacicooks

Source: Getty Images

Netflix Nigeria urged Nigerians looking for a record to break to attempt it.

Their tweet reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"If you're looking for a record to break, the current World Record for the longest movie marathon (watching films continuously) is 123 hours and 4 minutes. You're welcome."

However, Legit.ng learnt on Guinness World Records' official website that the longest movie marathon stood at 121 hours and 18 minutes. It was achieved by Suresh Joachim (Sri Lanka) at Sheds @ 1Fox in Johannesburg, South Africa, on 13 December 2015.

See the tweet below:

Reactions on social media

@Ibrothemalla said:

"Then I’ve subconsciously broken that record countless times while I was watching prison break, breaking bad and game of thrones."

@IgereD said:

"Very simple @NetflixNaija

"I promise you 1week of non stop movies watching, just games of thrones, Merlin, Prison break, Castlevania, avatar (all seasons and also James Cameron).. Harry Potter, lord of the rings, .. I promise I’ll set a new record."

@teefahdy said:

"With Kdramas, beating this record is possible.

"All i need is that 5 minutes break per hour."

@OluwakoredeOye said:

"This one is very easy sha …. Food, popcorn and drinks is all that is needed…. Then give me Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul plus GOT and we are done here."

@quincypetersjr said:

"God knows I’ve done nothing but watch series for a week straight. Didn’t catch much sleep in btw. Now imagine me doing it for a record breaking process. I’ll smash d records! "

@kenykore said:

"Challenge idea.

"Open challenge to beat this record by watching movie on Netflix, Netflix can track how many hours you have gone and use your phone camera to detect if your eyes are open or closed .

"@NetflixNaija run am."

Nigerians spent N566m at cinemas in April 2023

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerians had spent N566m at cinemas in April alone.

Mr Opeyemi Ajayi, the National Chairman of CEAN, in a statement to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), disclosed that while revenue generated from ticket sales was N441 million in March, April experienced a 28% increase to N566 million.

Visitors to the cinemas increased from 174,071 in March to 220,781 in April. Against all odds, the country's cinema industry witnessed a remarkable surge, breaking records and captivating audiences.

Source: Legit.ng