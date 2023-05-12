Cinemas in Nigeria realised an increase in revenue for the month of April, thanks to movie lovers' appetite

Not only did revenue increase, but the number of cinema visitors also grew in the same month

The top movies were a mixture of both Hollywood and Nollywood productions

Nigerians spent N566 million on ticket purchases to watch movies at different cinemas across Nigeria in the month of April.

This is according to data provided by the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN).

Mr Opeyemi Ajayi, the National Chairman of CEAN, in a statement to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) disclosed that while revenue generated from ticket sales was N441 million in March, April experienced a 28% increase to N566 million.

The number of visitors to the cinemas increased from 174,071 in March to 220,781 in April. Photo credit - Nollywire

The number of visitors to the cinemas increased from 174,071 in March to 220,781 in April.

Ajayi said:

CEAN has witnessed an increase in sales again in the month of April. We were able to generate N566,755,146 in April, with 220,781 visitors admission into cinemas nationwide.

The movies that were showcased in April were: Domitilla, John Wick, Super Mario Boss, Honey money and The Bloom boys.

For May, cinema lovers can continue to watch out for: Guardians of the Galaxy, Tue bride price, Love again, Fast X and Little Mermaid.

Growing cinema culture in Nigeria

Against all odds, the country's cinema industry has witnessed a remarkable surge, breaking records and captivating audiences.

Amidst a backdrop of bustling cities and vibrant landscapes, Nigerian cinema has carved a niche for itself, offering a unique tapestry of narratives that resonate with the hearts and minds of its people.

The soaring revenue not only signifies financial success but also reflects the collective support of audiences who are embracing the magic of storytelling.

As cinemas pop up in urban centers and even smaller towns, the movie-going experience has become more accessible to a wider audience.

As Nigeria's cinema industry continues to flourish, it not only represents a source of entertainment but also serves as a catalyst for economic growth and cultural enrichment.

Dominance of Nollywood movies on the charts

The dominance of Nollywood movies in April is a testament to the growing appetite for homegrown storytelling on the silver screen.

Behind the scenes, a new generation of visionary filmmakers is leading the charge, fearlessly exploring diverse themes and narratives that reflect the nation's rich cultural heritage.

Reacting to the growth of acceptance of Nollywood movies at the cinemas, Uzo Amaechi, a movie maker told Legit.ng that the stories have become better than before.

He said:

With their masterful storytelling techniques and cinematic prowess, these creative trailblazers have captured the essence of Nigeria's soul and transported it to the silver screen, enthralling audiences with each frame.

The success of Nigeria's cinema industry can be attributed to various factors, including the rise of multiplexes and the increased accessibility of films across the country. This has sparked a renewed interest in local productions, fueling the industry's growth.

With each box office success, Nigeria's cinematic renaissance shines brighter, heralding a new era of storytelling that resonates deeply with audiences at home and beyond. As the industry continues to thrive, one thing is certain: Nigeria's cinema is not just making noise; it's making history.

Filmone Emerges Leading Nollywood Movie Production Company

Nigerians' love for entertainment remains strong as cinema owners report a remarkable increase in revenue, according to Legit.ng.

Data from the Cinema Exhibition of Nigeria (CEAN) shows an impressive N6.94 billion was generated on cinema ticket sales in 2022. This is a remarkable 46.41% increase from the N4.74 billion recorded in 2021.

Even more impressive is that CEAN reported that most of the top-grossing movies during the year were Nollywood productions.

Funke Akindele's Battle on Buka Street made over N650 million, making her the highest-earning filmmaker in the industry.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Akindele's Omo Ghetto: The Saga was the first Nollywood move to generate more than N600 million (N636 million).

