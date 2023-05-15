Hilda Baci has, through her Twitter account, reacted to Guinness World Records' need to make verifications

The organisation said that in as much as they are aware of her attempt to break the record, they need to confirm her feat officially

Many Nigerians who reacted to the news said that she does not need to worry as she is already a new record holder

Famous Nigerian Chef Hilda Baci has reacted after Guinness World Records said they would have to verify some things before declaring her a new record holder for the longest hour spent cooking.

The lady in a Twitter post that she can't wait for it to be official, as a way to show how focused she is on winning the challenge and setting a new world record.

Nigerians continued to express their support for her. Photo source: @myfoodbyhilda @GWR

Source: Instagram

An earlier tweet by Guinness World Records read:

"We're aware of this amazing attempt, we need to review all the evidence first before officially confirming a record."

Read their tweets below:

Nigerian thronged Hilda's comment section as they reassured her of their support towards the challenge that she has gone on.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@IsraelInnocent_ said:

"Just a moment of time. You have got this. This is yours already. Go Hilda, Go Hilda Go."

@Literallyrae_ said:

"God will see you through, you shall triumph."

@TheSilvapr said:

"We love you dear, we're with you on this journey."

@Benefabulous said:

"Hope you're ready for your victory dance in a little bit Champ..."

@OLUCHI_OGUIKE said:

"You have made it already dear, relax. It's just a matter of seconds for the confirmation. Congratulations."

@iam_phavourite said:

"You have done well... Thank you for pulling this feat. We love you."

