A Nigerian man who lives in the United States has said he will return to Nigeria if he gets a job that suits his desires

The man posted a video on TikTok showing he had sent his resume to a recruiter who reached out to him from Nigeria

While some people agreed with him that Nigeria is better, others said they would not return after leaving

A Nigerian man residing in the USA has said he will return to Nigeria to work if he gets his desired job.

In a TikTok video posted using his handle, @toecm, the man said he would not think twice about returning if the job works out.

The man has said he will return if he gets the desired job. Photo credit: TikTok/@toecm.

Source: TikTok

To prove that he desired to come back home and stay, the man showed that he had sent his resume to a recruiter who reached out to him from Nigeria.

Nigerian man in US says he will return as recruiter reaches out to him

The job for which he has sent out his resume is based in Awka, the Anambra state capital, and he expresses the desire to fly back if need be.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

His declaration in the TikTok video has been met with mixed reactions among his followers.

While some who also live abroad said they also desire to return, some said they would rather stay in the USA if it were to be them.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Gentility said:

"WAR seems to be looming. Tension, tribal tension."

@Jesse commented:

"I'll move back when I've got "papers" just incase something goes south."

@KITSO said:

"Thank God I’m not alone."

@Jennet said:

"My husband said that today too."

@Ade commented:

"Me to… Africa I just wanna move closer to home."

@Alionye Daniel said:

"Nigeria is good if you have money and can establish your own successful business."

@superrhino111 commented:

"I'd move back too, I left two years ago and miss Nigeria every day."

Lady living abroad builds house for parents

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who resides abroad gifted her parents a big house.

She made sure it was a surprise for the man and his wife.

When they were taken into the posh mansion, they were pleasantly surprised and very elated.

Source: Legit.ng