The apex examination body, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has revealed why it withheld the results of candidates for the 2022 WASSCE

According to the council, investigations are ongoing to uncover the entire candidates involved in malpractice

The council said upon the conclusion of investigations, the non-guilty candidates will see their results

Lagos, Yaba - The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has finally opened up on the mass seizure of results of the 2022 WASSCE.

According to Daily Nigerian, the mass seizure of results was due to mass examination malpractices.

Patrick Areghan, WAEC’s head at the national office made this known on Thursday, September 15.

He debunked media reports stating that the examination body deliberately withheld the results of candidates that participated in the exam.

Areghan said:

“Our attention has been drawn to reports in some quarters of how the council was deliberately withholding results of candidates of some states in the country.

“This, I will say, is wicked, malicious, misleading, and a calculated attempt to drag the name of the council into the mud or disrepute. It is utter ignorance.”

He reiterated that information getting to the council shows that there were alleged malpractices in some schools across the federation.

Areghan said the council took it upon itself to conduct investigations and will see to it that those that are found guilty are properly dealt with, while the non-guilty will be vindicated at the end of the investigation.

Stakeholders threaten legal suit against WAEC

Meanwhile, there is information in some quarters that some stakeholders are working on filing a lawsuit against the examination council for their actions.

Areghan in his reaction to the lawsuit said it was totally not necessary stating that the council is still willing and ready to maintain its good relationship with stakeholders.

He said the council has all the necessary in its possession to back its action and claims if the need is to appear before the court.

Areghan said the council will not bend its rules or standard for any stakeholder.

“We stand by our rules and regulations. We will always apply the same set of laws all over the country, no matter what it takes or who is involved.

“We will never apply different sets of laws for different states in the country, or give any preferential treatment to any candidate, school, or state for that matter,” Areghan added

WAEC bars 35 schools in Rivers state for malpractice

In another development, no fewer than 35 schools have been barred from operation by the West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

This was announced by the Rivers state ministry of education after it forwarded letters of notification to the affected schools.

As contained in the letter, schools barred from operations will not be eligible for registration of the forthcoming WASSCE.

