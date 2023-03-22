A Nigerian who shared the hilarious reactions he received from someone who owes him has been trending on Twitter

The man called his debtor to ask when he would repay the money he owed, only for him to receive a funny response

The debtor, who was not bothered about owing the Nigerian man, told him he had no reason to ask for the money

A Nigerian man who identified himself as Samuel Otigba has shared how the conversation between him and his debtor went and the funny comment he received from him.

In the trending Tweet, Otigba said he called the debtor to ask for his money, but the man snapped and said he had no reason to ask for the money because he (the debtor) was well aware that he (the creditor or lender) was making a lot of money every day.

Debtor's funny response to Otigba.

Source: UGC

The lender being owed was so surprised by the man's funny response that he had to go to social media to tweet it.

From the horse's mouth

The tweet reads:

"I called someone I loaned money to and asked when he plans on paying back. His reply “all the money you are making, what are you doing with it."

Many social media users who reacted to the tweet were surprised by the boldness of the debtor, who appeared not to be bothered.

As of the time of publishing this report, the tweet had gathered 197,000 views, 500 retweets, 1700 likes and numerous comments on Twitter.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Maria Goreti reacted:

"Debtors dey always get madt guts."

Jennifer Okeimute said:

"I no dey give this days. Vex if you like, I no get mean say I no get be that."

Lynda Offor commented:

"Some don't say this literally, but act it. You see debtors, fear them. I always swear I'll stop giving but the swear no dey ever lasts."

Queeneth Onyii also reacted:

"The guy told me - you're doing a.good job, forget this money and stop disturbing us ,(him and his wife). And no, they didn't borrow it. We did ajo contribution, and the wife took mine without informing me or my consent."

Source: Legit.ng