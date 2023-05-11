A video showing girls giving examples of how to pronounce long vowels (A) properly in class has gone viral on TikTok

The two female students were pronouncing sentences with long vowels (A) to demonstrate the actual way and manner

The teacher who was impressed by their pronunciation thanked them for there beautiful examples at the end of the video

A TikTok video of girls showing off their perfect pronunciation of long vowels (A) in a classroom has gone viral, attracting thousands of views and comments.

The video, posted by user @impeccableaccent, features two female students standing in front of their classmates with sentences that may have been written on the class board.

Female students gives impressive pronunciation of some vowels. Photo credit: @impeccableaccent Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

The sentences contain words with long vowels A, such as “carpet”, “barber”, and others.

Impressive pronounciation

The girls take turns reading the sentences aloud, demonstrating the correct way to pronounce the long vowels A with clarity and confidence. They also exaggerate the mouth movements and facial expressions to emphasize the sound.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The video ends with the teacher, who may have been holding the camera, praising the girls for their excellent examples.

It has also generated thousands of comments from users who were impressed by the girls’ skills, amused by their expressions, or curious about their identities.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@DarahEzike reacted:

"This accent no concern those boys at the back."

@Alinajahmusic said:

"Why do they sound English."

@ticbat9 wrote:

"Why aren't you embracing their Nigerian accent."

@StevenFirstlady commented:

"No be to put our children for school like chrisland and Bowen college wey Na only bad news we Dey hear.. imagine is this sch ool is teachina like mad."

@user959648847:

"The second girl is soo super cool and nice accent she speaks like it her normal daily language."

@user651941684636:

"The second girl has a nice accent. The teacher worked so hard for this."

@adebolajoe:

"These kids are doing great- but their mother tongue sounds better."

Brilliant little girl thrills people with her clean accent

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a little Nigerian girl speaking boldly and fluently with a nice accent has surprised netizens.

In the impressive video, she talked about how English words vary in pronunciation and spelling.

She stated that the spelling of an English word is a poor guide to how the word is pronounced. She also gave examples of words with the letter 'A' which sounded differently when pronounced.

Source: Legit.ng