A beautiful little girl has used a powerful Oyinbo accent to confuse her mother who was questioning her

In a video seen on TikTok, the girl spoke so impressively, attracting the attention of so many social media users

Many of those who have seen the video have expressed deep admiration for the little girl after the video went viral

An intelligent little girl has gone viral on social media because of her nice Oyinbo accent.

The girl spoke English Language in a stunning way that has won her so many admirers.

The girl's mum complained of the girl's sweet accent which she could not properly understand. Photo credit: TikTok/lifeofthetwins7.

In the short TikTok video posted by @lifeofthetwins7, the girl was questioned by a woman believed to be her mother.

Her responses were flawlessly rendered in flowing Oyinbo accent.

She was asked asked why her legs were dirty after she came back from school. She explained that she was playing in the sand.

The woman could not understand her properly and promptly complained about how she spoke.

Social media users have poured encomiums on the little girl.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

The video has stirred reactions among social media users both on Instagram and TikTok. See some of the reactions below:

@shez_yemmy said:

"This one murder her mother with English. Well, she’s my winner for “the mother that mother my mother" challenge."

@obaksolo commented:

"English no be your mate."

@wrldprincecharming said:

"When you give birth to your senior."

@flamezyofficial_ said:

"That London accent ehn, my children go speak am, I must teach them."

@nella.anyi commented:

"It’s the "I’m not December" for me. That’s how my kids will be forming French accent here with me!"

@hypemanguru said:

"Please can you stop stressing my little queen."

@fabricstall commented:

"My sister na their way o! You go twist tongue taya."

@mchiggs said:

"Did she say she looks like December?!!"

@pretty lilly1 commnted:

"Madam open your ear and hear English."

