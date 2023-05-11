A young boy's inventiveness has captured the hearts of many online after he invented a small gas stove that does not require an additional cylinder

The video of the young boy demonstrating how the portable invention is used has gone viral on the social media

Many people who saw the video praised his creativity and called for the young inventor to be recognised and for his invention to be further developed

A young boy's resourcefulness has captured the attention of people worldwide after a video of him demonstrating the usage of a unique invention went viral on TikTok.

The boy, whose name is yet to be revealed, created a small gas stove that does not require an additional cylinder, as seen in the video shared by @howealth.omo_egba.

Young boy captures hearts with mini gas stove invention. Photo Source. TikTok/@howealth.omo_egba

Source: TikTok

In the video, the young inventor was seen demonstrating how the stove works without being connected to a gas cylinder.

At the lighting of the matches, the stove instantly ignites and produces a clear blue flame.

The video has been massively shared on the platform and has garnered many views, with netizens expressing their admiration for the young boy's creativity and inventiveness.

In many parts of Nigeria, access to cooking gas is limited, making it difficult for families to prepare meals.

Watch the video:

With the new invention, families may be able to cook their meals without needing an additional cylinder.

Many people have thus called for the young inventor to be recognised for his creativity and for his invention to be supported and developed further.

Reactions on social media

@afolashadestitches3 reacted:

"Please, I need one. How how much."

@missbombom13 said:

"I want to buy ooo"

@ifemide296:

"wow, his future is bright."

@beckypeter80 said:

"nice God bless your handwork.'

