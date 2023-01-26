A video of a Nigerian boy who sang just like popular Mavins singer, Ayra Starr, has gone viral on social media

In a video, the boy was challenged to sing any song from the beginning to the end to win a cash prize of N20k

The talented man chose the hit song 'Beggie beggie' by Ayra Starr and he surprised everyone with his incredible voice

A Nigerian boy recently accepted a random challenge to sing a song from the beginning to the end for a cash prize of N20,000.

When asked about the song he could sing, the boy chose the hit song 'Beggie beggie' by the popular Mavinz record singer, Ayra Starr, which he delivered so well.

Man sings like Ayra Starr Photo Credit: @isaacteez/TikTok

Source: UGC

He sounded just like Ayra Starr as he sang it perfectly with so much emotions. The video has stirred so many reactions.

Social media reactions

@loveefromdee reacted;

"Omo this guy is Ayra Moon."

@Barbiecute commented;

"The boy made me understand d lyrics I dey hear rubbish all dis while."

@UnkleKwamz wrote;

"Sounds more like Tems than Ayra but this is cold."

@KAIMA said;

"See as I dey smile like Mumu for here."

@Lost Gal added;

"Guys am sure this guy is heart broken but his voice is superb."

@Original Gangster reacted;

"aswear he get ayra starr voice oooo."

@Excellent Victoria replied;

"Dis guy ur voice ehhh makes me to fall in love with the song."

@Pensive54 commented;

"Omo this guy is valid."

@D I V I N E said;

"Bro hope you gave him his 20k."

@Nicky wrote;

"Me I for sing under d canopy of God at least I sabi am till end."

Watch the video below:

Talented kid sings with incredible voice

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little Nigerian boy with amazing singing talent has been making headlines on social media platforms.

This is coming shortly after the talented kid stood boldly in the presence of people to sing a Christian song. His amazing voice warmed hearts as they all watched him sing passionately while filming the moment.

Netizens are in awe over the boy's great voice. Some have advised that his guardians take his talent seriously.

Source: Legit.ng