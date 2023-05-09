A young lad has gone viral online after pulling up a surprise dance move unexpectedly

Seen with some other kids singing a worship song, suddenly showcased some incredible breakdancing moves, suitable for a hip-hop song

The boy has become an internet sensation, with many people sharing the video and commenting on his incredible talent

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A kid has surprised many people after a video showing how he pulled up a surprise dance move in a situation no one would have expected trended online.

In a TikTok video that has gone viral, the boy was seen with a group of kids who were captured singing worship songs during a church service.

One of the persons in the congregation videoing the kids' performance was so captivated by the boy's surprised moves that he focused the camera better on him.

Little boy surprises church with dance moves. Photo credit: Tiktok/@blackchurchtok

Source: TikTok

The boy showcased some incredible breakdancing moves, suitable for a hip-hop song.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

His moves contrasted with the traditional and serene atmosphere of the church service, as the performance shocked the kid standing close to him.

Little boy captivates church congregation with sleek legwork

The incredible display of talent sparked a conversation about the role of contemporary dance styles in worship services.

While some believed that traditional worship should be preserved, others argued that modern dance styles could add energy and excitement to worship services.

The boy has become an internet sensation, with many people sharing the clip as they commented on the boy's incredible talent.

Watch the video:

Social media reactions

@kel_vol_intel said:

"He just needed some minutes to show what he got..he utilised them well. "

@queenzy01 commented:

"He literally said wait let me spark this thing up a little. "

@mitchell__007 reacted:

"The girl with glasses was like "ah well, here we go again Kevin" ...

@swaggtherapper said:

"Not him playing in church My mama, grandma and every other old later in there would of beat the dance moves outta me "

Young schoolboy trends after dancing sweetly in public

Similarly, Legit.ng reported that a young boy in a school uniform had become a viral sensation because of his exceptional dance talent.

The schoolboy danced during a party recorded in a TikTok video posted by @abbyguelolivia.

The young boy swung his waist from one end to the other while going low. Many people at the party noticed his dancing and turned in his direction to watch.

Source: Legit.ng