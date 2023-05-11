A young Nigerian man who made it from selling clothes has shared how his life transformed after years of hard work

To show people where he started from, a throwback of the man showed him looking tired as he slept amid his bags of clothes

Nigerians who were impressed by his success when they saw his boutique said that hard work indeed pays

A young Nigerian man, @chrisnation14, who started his cloth-selling business from a humble place has succeeded in life. He shared his throwback and present photos in a video.

At the start of his clip, his clothes were on display, hanging on nails by the roadside. Seconds into the video, he was captured sleeping on his bags of clothes.

People congratulated the man on his achievement. Photo source: @chrisnation14

Source: TikTok

Many people who saw his transformation photo were amazed. After the man made it in the business, he opened a big shop with modern interior decor. Everything in it looked classy.

TikTokers thronged his comment section with messages of congratulation as some said that indeed hard work pays.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Maryzglam said:

"Congratulations hard work pays."

treasure said:

"Congratulations. Such a beautiful success story."

ELLA said:

"God has been faithful."

ZIN GLOBAL CARE said:

"Congratulations dear hardwork really pay."

Boy Alone said:

"Never give up... congratulations dear."

thelmostica said:

"Person go still see this one say na juju...big congratulations."

wisdom zest said:

"Congratulations to u sir am so much very happy for u sir️, more grace."

PreciousGift said:

"Congratulations dear. God will do it for my brothers soon."

Aniskid bob said:

"Amazing congratulations man."

queen Beyonce 142 said:

"I will kip on conagrating others until it's reach my turn congratulations."

Boo Diamond said:

"God has done so well for you."

Victor Richard said:

"Congratulations bro more blessings."

Chy Presh said:

"Step by step congratulations may this business brings many customers to u."

praise said:

"Step by step don rush. Congratulations."

