A heartwarming video showing the tender moment between a son and his father is making waves on social media

The young man recorded a video to see and show his dad's reaction to receiving a passionate hug from him

As expected, his father was perplexed by the hug but still gave a hearty smile as the young boy remained persistent

In some African families, hugs and kisses are usually not shared between siblings or family members.

A young man who hadn't really shown passionate affection towards his father, recently decided to give it a try.

Man hugs dad to see his reaction Photo credit: @thatsndot

Source: TikTok

He also wanted to see and show the world how his father would react to getting an unexpected hug from him.

He set down his camera in the kitchen and waited for his dad to get set for work. When his dad made a screen appearance, he was wearing some outdoor clothes and carrying a work bag.

In the video shared by @thatsndot, he was suspicious of the young man's looks and behaviour. Before the dad could process anything, the young man threw his arms around him and hugged him.

As expected, his father was wondering what warranted this latest display of affection. He kept turning his eyes around to find an explanation.

He was trying to free himself from the hug but the young man held onto him tightly. There was a wholesome smile on his face the entire time.

Social media reactions

@Mytik commented:

"They always act like they don't like it, but feeling Bonita inside."

@user8421205463008 wrote:

"For one second he enjoyed it I saw that."

@Café.Sin.Leche wrote:

"I promise you he smiled about this moment throughout his entire car ride."

@Toni commented:

"He enjoyed that hug."

@Krowndbykary said:

"He needed that hug .. he just acting little tuff not making him smile."

@Poetry & Self-awareness wrote:

"Him rolling his eyes when he realized you were recording, he understood the assignment."

@ChilledIceberg wrote:

"Y'all have very pretty faces."

@Shields & Squares said:

"That's my dad do u need money?"

@Jewels_3286 wrote:

"He needed this hug as well."

@Erica Class commented:

"Listen buddy!"

@raketagivens wrote:

"He didn't experience this, That felt so good to him.

@Diva commented:

He was low-key waiting for it!"

@anitachanner41@gmail.com exclaimed:

"Awwwwww!"

@user1732358286286 said:

"Your dad eyes like his this boy OKAY."

@azeb537 commented:

"Please we have somewhere to be!!"

@ChosenGift commented:

"Sometimes their parents werent affectionate towards them when smaller so it's kinda awkward to do so now with their own."

@ALAERE Anita commented:

"Love this."

@LT's commented:

"So sweeeet."

@Tatiana commented:

"What's the problem?"

Watch the video below:

