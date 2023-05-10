A short video showing how very excited a lady was when she saw her male best friend after 12 months has gone viral

The two friends hugged like siblings as they tried to catch up with each other on what had been happening in their lives

Many people who watched their video said that their kind of friendship is rare and they had better marry themselves

A young Nigerian lady and popular content creator, @mariam_oyakhilome, has shared a short video that captured the moment she reunited with her bestie, Femi, after a year.

Mariam Oyakhilome could not keep calm as she hugged the man with so much joy and happiness. Too surprised to see him, the lady ran into a wall and hurt herself a bit. Mariam's excitement was much.

A young lady was happy when she saw her friend after a year. Photo source: @mariam_oyakhilome

Besties hug themselves

When they were both seated in a video, Femi told her how he had missed her so much. They made small talk.

Both of them talked about their love lives, and the young man argued about how he had saved the young lady from heart breaks. Many people believe they should be a couple, going by their excellent friendship.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Khalid Scott said:

"How you no say you fit hide there when you never go there before?"

user5639569928843 said:

"Femi is right ooo, you guys should marry jor, femi my crush in uni."

mercydeborah said:

"I love watching your video you too sweet love your hair thou."

Nicky Becky said:

"Marry ur best friend ooo na dey sweet ooo."

His -Queen said:

"I need this kind of best friend."

Child is wealth said:

"I just hope I could be dat best friend,so I can get those hugs."

samuel onigbinde said:

"Left hand hurt theb boom right hand hurts too."

user1230571490781 said:

"I love you both you fit each other, that guy is handsome mariam is beautiful love you guys."

onuoha precious chioma said:

"You guys should send us invitation card please. You both are lovely."

