A young man who possesses incredible dance talent performed wonders with his legs and went viral on TikTok

The way he danced with his flexible body made it look like he was riding a bicycle, and his style has impressed many people

The man has been advised to go for the America's Got Talent show, where he could showcase his sterling skills

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A young man with an incredible ability to dance with his waist has become popular on TikTok.

The dance video was shared on Tiktok by @user5135330222155kalungi and immediately caught people's attention as it spread like wildfire.

The man danced as if he was riding a motorcycle. Photo credit: TikTok/@user5135330222155kalungi.

Source: TikTok

The video showed that the man was not just talented, but also a passionate dancer.

Man performs powerful dance in the midst of children

He used his waist as he displayed impressive flexibility that made his dance more interesting and endearing.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

All through his dance session, the man had a happy smile plastered on his face, showing he loved the music.

He stretched his hands forward as if he was riding a motorcycle, squatting slightly and moving like he was being pushed.

His funny mannerisms on the dance floor have made him famous. Some children who were also dancing stopped and concentrated their attention on him.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@user4572625796772 said:

"You need a ticket. Go to America's got talent. You will go far."

@QueenAisha commented:

"You are killing me."

@Davie7 said:

"I think he's good."

@winner commented:

"The way the kids looking at him."

@ember said:

"So much talent over there."

@softstud de king said:

"You are talented for real."

@jammix said:

"The reason why TikTok is my stress killer. Someone to kiss my comment so that I can come back and watch it."

@Stewart007 said:

"Use your talent to make your life better man."

School principal dances on the assembly ground

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a school principal danced in the presence of his students.

It was not clear why the man decided to dance, but he was very happy, and the dance steps he displayed were thrilling.

Even his teachers were surprised to see his jovial mood, and some of them joined to shake their bodies.

Source: Legit.ng