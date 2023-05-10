A video of a lady showcasing her dance skills in the presence of guests has stunned netizens online

In the video shared via TikTok app, the lady bent down to whine her waist gently as people watched in awe

The clip has gone viral on TikTok with many applauding the fine lady over her incredible dancing talent

A pretty lady has captured the hearts of many after flaunting her dancing skills.

In a video shared via TikTok by @thatgirlpatie, the lady stood in the presence of guests to entertain them.

Lady whines her waist Photo credit: @thatgirlpatie

Source: TikTok

She lifted her hands gently and whined her waist just like someone being controlled by a remote.

Her dance style was epic and eye-catching and people recorded her in her short moment of fame.

Social media reactions

@mirr317 said:

"I know all this on my head."

@wooby20 stated:

"Me in my mind dancing more than her."

@maama2562 stated:

"Wow the middle one Sabi dance."

@i_am_hopisky reacted:

"That lady in yellow is giving them a bombastic side eye criminal offence side eye."

@user1277454958161 said:

"Why are you pinching her now she is the best."

@shakiegunts added:

"No one z talking abt da lady wu z behind she lyk what wrong with dis one she can't allow da man to see."

Watch the video below:

