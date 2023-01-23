Thousands of people have liked a short video of a lady dancing in a native wrapper while in front of her house

The lady, who is gifted in waist dance, said her husband challenged her to dance while in her fine traditional attire

She took up the challenge and danced in a very sweet way that has made people fall in love with the video

A TikTok video has shown a young woman who knows how to dance as she stood in front of her house and whined her waist.

The 32 seconds video has sent nice shivers down the spines of TikTok users. The video has been viewed over 30k times.

The lady danced sweetly while dressed in a native wrapper. Photo credit: TikTok/@chinenye618.

The lady named Chinenye Chiemezie was beautifully dressed in a yellow native wrapper and red lace blouse. She was standing in front of the house very close to the door.

Video of a lady dancing in front of her house

Chinenye said her husband challenged her to dance while in the native wrapper. She took up the challenge and showed him the stuff she's made of.

When she lifted her legs to start dancing, it was clear to all and sundry that she is a very good and gifted dancer.

She whined her waist and danced like a damsel with a beautiful smile on her face. She has been praised by her fans on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@user2825302076774 said:

"Lovely."

@Kikky_David1 reacted:

"You rocked it."

@faith commented:

"Omg, you can dance my dear."

@user2919788478547 said:

"Beautiful dancer."

@user8474446899958 said:

"Because of how beautiful you look on this wrapper I'm going to buy and tie wrappers this year. It's a promise. You are cool on this babe."

@Jessy ella commented:

"Wyne waist wetin, God gave you."

