A hardworking mother has stunned many netizens online after her video surfaced via TikTok platform.

In the video shared by @traveldaq, the woman was seen carrying her baby on her back while using a grinding stone.

Pretty mum using a grinding stone Photo credit: @traveldaq

At one point in the video, she stood up carefully with her baby strapped to her back and showcased her beauty.

Social media users who came across the lovely clip penned down words of encouragement to the doting mother.

Social media reactions

@viojahouseent said:

"Used to do this when I was a teenager."

@rubby_dotty reacted:

"The skin is glowing so pretty."

@prishnee09 said:

"It's better to live in a world like this than the modern world."

@buwaya111 stated:

"This remember me when we re kids our parents did but now is became long story."

@dorahkashanga remarked:

"Wow she's very beautiful."

Sweet mum backs her 2 babies with 1 wrapper

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video shared online by @adamsmercy685 has shown the moment a mother bore the weight of her two kids on her back. With a smiling face, the woman held the babies together on her back with a single piece of cloth.

The kids who were arranged as if they were straddling a bench looked comfortable in the position their mother placed them. Many people reacted to her viral video massively and said that it was their first time seeing a woman do such.

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered close to 1,500 comments with more than 51,000 likes. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below.

