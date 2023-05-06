A lady who cooked for people on the street to celebrate her birthday regretted that she made such a move

The lady said that she was shocked when people told her that she was trying to use their destinies for hers

Many people in her comment section advised her on what to do for her subsequent birthdays as some said Nigerians are superstitious

A Nigerian lady, @chi_francis, has in a Twitter post narrated how her act of kindness on her birthday quickly turned into a bad experience as she shared free food.

The lady said to make her birthday a day to touch lives, she spent N200k to make food for people. While sharing the food, some said she wanted to steal their destinies through the food.

She said should would never share free rice again. Photo source: Frepik

Lady regretted birthday rice kindness

Angered that what she intended to be a kind gesture was misinterpreted, the lady said that she would never do such a thing again in her life.

The lady's tweet was in response to a person who said his donation of pads to schoolgirls was turned around to mean evil.

See her tweet below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@lucosonny said:

"Raw foodstuffs is better than cooked ones.. they will accept that one."

She replied:

"Both raw and cooked, I won't try it again. I'll give my family members."

@FredEjiofor said:

"In your next birthday, do it in your circle or 1. Visit the orphanage homes. 2. Visit public schools with gift items like writing materials. 3. Sponsor a quiz competition in your honour. Attach prize to it. That way you are building the society."

@Iamteetuz said:

"Just imagine, Naija still have a long way to go. And that is effect of Religion's."

@Ibrothemalla said:

"I’m sorry but this sounds funny. The country is hard and everyone is on high alert, nobody wan lose guard."

@Mariajo41502923 said:

"Sorry about that,you can't really blame them,the world is evill now."

She replied:

"I no blame myself too. I should I have used my money to buy new phone."

