A talented young lady who displayed her skills of playing with leaves has gone viral on TikTok

In the video, the young lady was juggling leaves like it was a ball and did not miss a single attempt

Although, she was not on sportswear yet she was able to control the leaves as though it was a ball made from leather

A Nigerian woman with immense football talent has displayed that in a TikTok video making rounds.

In the viral motion picture, the girl appeared to be juggling leaves like it was a ball which indicated that she could do more with rounded leather ball if she could get one.

Brilliant lady juggles leaves. Photo credit: @less176 Source: TikTok

Juggles effortlessly like ball

Wearing a flowing gown, the lady dazzled with her skills, showing that not wearing short and comfortable clothe like most footballers could not limit her skills.

Many social media users who watched the video were amazed by the lady's skill and wondered if it is possible for someone to control leaves like a ball just like she did.

As of publishing, the video has gathered thousands of likes with hundreds of comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Amigo3637 reacted:

"Chelsea go soon kari you go where you Know."

@Piro9lce said:

"Imagine this girl playing with your heart."

@dmodes wrote:

"wow good pertormance do it with Football lets see."

@Olamlekan5802 commented:

"Just Woooow."

@Kampa_Himself also said:

"If she wear sport wear am very sure she will show us more skIlls."

@user21549815452344 also commented:

"Only 5 boys can do this in this app."

@onifadeakinkunmi:

"See my heart God."

@Ibukunoluwaademlt:

"I must follow you ballerji... love a girl who love to player ball."

@charlesgbuzue:

"Do it with football lets see."

@Halloween.crestlvee:

"Go and register tor super falcons."

Slim lady in black gown plays football on the street

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that A beautiful lady expertly played football, and the video has gone viral on TikTok.

From the video shared on the TikTok handle of @nancynaomi6, it could be seen the lady was such a good player, and many watched her in admiration.

The lady dressed in a black gown picked up the football and juggled it with so much confidence.She did not allow the gown, which touched her knees, to stop her from doing her thing with the ball. After she picked up the round leather, she held on to it for a long time before it finally fell.

