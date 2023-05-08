A lady who resides overseas has taken to social media to flaunt her new abode in her home country Nigeria

She started from the gate and took netizens on a tour of the fine compound while congratulating herself

The lady put an electric fence around the house and had the floor of the compound painted black and red

A beautiful lady abroad has excitedly celebrated the completion of her posh house in Nigeria.

The Nigerian who claims her father is no more showcased the fine house with a video on her TikTok page, @hatto70.

She built a fine house in Nigeria. Photo Credit: @hatto70

Source: TikTok

Giving netizens a sneak peek of the house, she started from the gate to showcase the coloured floor outside it.

She also had the compound floor painted black and red and had an electric fence around the structure.

The latest house owner did not however showcase the interior.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

Jeremiah Seth582 said:

"Congrats I hope it's built in igbo land."

Mercy of God said:

"I will continue to celebrate people till e reach my turn, congratulations once again."

Believe emmanuel said:

"Come and marry me."

Maureen said:

"Wow this is beautiful congratulations."

Cash money said:

''Congratulations I tap from your blessing."

Ridwan ase Ayo said:

"Congratulations I pray my own come Inshallah amen."

SMITH said:

"This is y they hate The lgbo's in Nigeria but am sorry it's called grace and no one can stop it (God bless MNK)."

Pachuky Chuky said:

"Sister who do this job for you can you help me with the number."

Lady returns to Nigeria to see the rubbish house built for her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had returned to Nigeria and lamented upon seeing the rubbish house built for her.

She reportedly kept on sending money after being satisfied with the reports the handler of the building project was always giving her.

However, the lady would return from abroad to discover she was misled and shortchanged. Far from what the project handler told her, the lady lamented its state while carrying out an on-the-ground assessment of the place.

She could be overheard in a video from her visit to the site asking rhetorically where the aluminum she was told of was kept.

Source: Legit.ng