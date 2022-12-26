A very handsome Nigerian man shows that he is very intentional about his girlfriend as he broke his piggybank to make her happy

In a video that has gone viral, the young man used all the money he has been saving in the box to get her lovely Christmas gifts

Many ladies who watched the clip said they found his act of love very thoughtful and wished someone thinks of them like that

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

A young Nigerian man, @anieprobeauty, has gone online to show people how much he loves his girlfriend and everybody has been praising him.

In a very short video, he brought out his piggybank and broke it to access all the money he has been saving in 2022.

Many ladies were wowed by the man's thoughtful act of love. Photo source: TikTok/@anieprobeauty

Source: UGC

Man's lovely Christmas gifts to girlfriend

After getting the money out, he arranged them to get his girlfriend some very beautiful Christmas gifts. He bought her things like a wig, chocolate and jewelry. The lady was overwhelmed with joy.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She tried on everything he bought while they were making a video call. Many ladies said they would love to have a boyfriend like him.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 700 comments with more than 30,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Tiana zippy said:

"On behalf of the awww family, we say awwwwnnn."

Amy said:

"Na only me and two others never collect Christmas gift."

Zimali__b said:

"I can’t settle, if he wanted to he would."

user2114250823576 said:

"No let me catch you ooo. Ahaannn everytime loml."

ABBEY wondered:

"Am I a broom???"

ADE said:

"Guy you save money to buy girl birthday gift. You go dey trust woman."

Katerina said:

"Now u make some us feel like we have never found true love."

Ladies without boyfriends got money from father

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video showed the moment two beautiful daughters employed dance moves as a strategy to get money from their father.

In a video shared by one of the children, @rarediamond038, they both filed out into their balcony as they anticipated their daddy coming out.

When the man saw them, he could not stop laughing at their mischief as he dipped his hand into his pocket and gave them enough money to make hair.

Source: Legit.ng