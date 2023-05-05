A Nigerian man made his dog's birth anniversary an unforgettable one by doing what many pet owners don't do in the country

The loving man treated the dog to a lovely birthday party that had people in attendance alongside other pets

Videos from the event have stirred massive reactions on social media as some people trolled his action

A Nigerian man identified on Instagram as @abjKorea got tongues wagging as he threw a birthday party for his dog.

While the dog's age was not disclosed, the party looked well organised, as seen in emerging videos from the occasion.

Dog lovers and friends of the man graced the occasion as they felicitated with the dog in its new age. Some of the guests came around with their dogs.

In one of the clips shared by @gossipmilltv on Instagram, a lady with a pet could be seen playing with the celebrant.

Mixed reactions have trailed videos from the birthday party, with many Nigerians trolling the dog's owner.

Reactions on social media

@cupidherbals said:

"God! You see how them they insult me for earth ? Use because of this thing today bless me God Abeg! See Dog birthday Na WhatsApp repost be the maximum I don see for my birthday."

@mhiz_lighta said:

"Over happiness want finish d dog, meanwhile nobody don ever celebrate me like dis ohhh na wa ohh."

@that_girl_shiba said:

"This is what happens when the money is too much,God please lift me up."

@obicraze said:

"Funny thing is that those white people don send Money and gifts to the dog and the guy don cash out."

@just.xavierr said:

"I no blame you at all, if no be poverty, shebi me and your dog go Dey celebrate birthday for same April, ya diwa."

@eddiebandit_ said:

"If you know how many babes that dog don attract come the guy house, you go understand why e run am."

@johndouye said:

"Is only dog owners who will understand the joy of having a dog and spending on the dog. The rest of you can go to hell. Dog brings happiness and true friendship. If you like think rubbish, na your bad mind go rotten join."

Lady holds lavish birthday party for her dog

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a white lady had held a lavish birthday party for her pet.

The little dog turned two, and the lady decided to mark its second birthday in a grand style at home. After organising the event venue, the lady posed for photos with her pet and subsequently shared the photos on Twitter.

Sharing the photos, she said:

"My baby boy turned two yesterday. Two Infinity and Beyond."

