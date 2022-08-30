"Dog Wey Dey Chop Life": Oyinbo Lady Holds Lavish Birthday Party for Her Pet, Shares Stunning Photos
- A beautiful white lady held a lavish birthday party for her dog named Infinity on its second birthday celebration
- The excited lady shared photos from the birthday celebration and it stirred mixed reactions from netizens
- Reacting to the amazing photos, some social media users were of the opinion that she did too much for a dog
A white lady recently took to Twitter to share photos from the birthday celebration of her dog.
The little dog turned two and the lady decided to Mark it's second birthday in a grand style at home. After organising the venue of the event, the lady posed for photos with her pet and subsequently shared the photos on Twitter.
Sharing the photos, she said:
"My baby boy turned two yesterday. Two Infinity and Beyond."
Mixed reactions trail photos
Reacting to the photos, some people insisted that the celebration was too much for a dog.
Gabriel Ngansi said:
"Having a bday party for a dog like it’s a human is crazy."
Galileo Humkins wrote:
"Not really. But the fact that someone drove to a store and bought 25 balloons for the dog got my stomach hurting."
Stark Tonus wrote:
"It’s always funny to see how much someone loves their dog until they have a human child then dog stays outside."
Christopher Shaw reacted:
"Yeah I get celebrating your dog's birthday but treating dogs like they're full on humans like these "pet parents" is crazy. Like these people actually want to be called parents and call these animals their children when they have no idea what it is like to actually raise a child."
See tweet below:
Family hosts 1 year birthday for their dog
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian family have stirred reactions by reason of their showcase of pet love.
The unidentified family treated the dog named Kash to a beautiful celebration on the occasion of its first birthday. In a video shared by @lindaikejiblog on Instagram, a nice cake with the dog's name was presented to the pet.
Kash who wore a fancy birthday hat was made to blow out the candle amid cheers. Many dog lovers hailed the family while others passed funny remarks about it.
