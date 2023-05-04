A talented kid has shown himself to be a good human beatbox has he recreated CJ's Whoopty beats

Delivering the beats as if he was a computer, the boy's switches between different sounds got many praising him

Among those who were wowed by his performance online were social media users who wanted to help him

A creative boy has stirred massive reactions after using his voice to mimic popular beats in CJ's Whoppty song.

People who watched his video were wowed. One would almost not believe the boy was the one making the beats in the clip until he paused and switched sounds.

Boy reproduced Whoopty's beats

With a facial expression that belied how he must be stretching his vocal cord to strike the right tunes, many said he deserved a new headphone for his performance.

Social media commented on his video, which was reshared by @nwe massively. They said that the kid must be a music lover.

Watch his video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500 comments with more than 40,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

fatherloyal sad:

"Why are u running the final part! He’s so talented."

hello_gorgeousss said:

"Clearly he loves music! I’d love to buy him a new set of headphone!!!!!! This was dope!"

roscoedave509 said:

"Get him new headphones."

christian_ngappou said:

"Bro has mastered the breathing technique."

_masaiman said:

"Rare talent right here."

murda_aka_lilchris said:

"Long as he dont never smoke or drink he good."

sixthsavior said:

"So fire kid is amazing."

poleassassin_ said:

"I wanna get him some new head phones he deserves it."

co.ok3250 said:

"That was cool..At first I thought he was about to stutter really bad. Still not sure!"

