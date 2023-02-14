A young Nigerian man whose over 11,000 bet game became successful has reacted to the success with mixed emotions

Sharing a snapshot and video of his winning games, the man revealed he only betted a paltry sum of N20

Nigerians who thronged his comment section said it would have been great if he had shared his booking code with others to play the same bet

A Nigerian man was left with mixed emotions after he playfully better N20 on over 11,000 odds and his bet came through.

He won a total of N218,000 from the game. He said he wasted the chance to hit it big as he should have bet more.

The man's post was in response to a punter celebrating his winning. Many people who engaged the winner's post wondered why he did not share his booking code.

While he was dampened about his stake, some Twitter users quickly reminded him that he may also not have won with bigger money staked.

Watch his video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@OyeTiti1 said:

"How many events in total?. 11k odds!!! bro pls tasg me to your next game abeg. The funniest thing is that I have staking power like you did buh I would have played it in like 5 to 6 places. That's wot I use to do when I see games like this."

@ktek4 said:

"Congratulations man, it might take like forever to win this kind of odd again n it might not take forever."

@iam_laparia007 said:

"I don't get it, is this game someone else game & you played it with #20? But if you spent your time to gather this game and you played it with #20, ha! That's very unfortunate. That's a life changing 11k odds wasted..."

@BuzzyTip04 said:

"Congrats, you ve staking power now… before you will see odds like this again, even this your staking power oti ilor by then."

Man predicated World Cup game well

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man, Debo Popoola, gathered massive reactions on social media as he predicted the match between Saudi Arabia and Argentina.

In a tweet he made hours before the game, he said:

"The biggest upset in the history of football will happen today. Saudi Arabia will beat Argentina by 2 goals to 1."

After the game went according to his prediction, many people were all over his comment section, hoping for more future predictions.

Source: Legit.ng