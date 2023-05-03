A Nigerian lady has shared her experience after securing a contract to work for the vice president's daughter

In a sad video shared online, she recounted how she failed to discuss the salary because she thought it would be huge

However, after being paid her salary, she revealed that it was just N15k that she was given after 31 days of working

A Nigerian lady, Oma Ojo Victoria, has called out the vice president's daughter for paying her a small salary after one month.

According to the lady, she was contacted as a make-up artist to work for the vice president's daughter for one month at Aso Rock.

Lady reveals she was paid N15k after working for Vice president's daughter Photo credit: @omaojovicky

Source: TikTok

After the interview was conducted, she got the job and was so excited that she didn't even care to talk about the salary.

According to her, since she was working for the vice president's daughter, then she had hit the jackpot and the money would be huge.

To her utter dismay, the end of the month came and she was paid N15,000 with the excuse that her performance was not so great.

She lamented bitterly online while stating that she has no one to cry to for help about the situation.

Social media reactions

@evaonyi0 said:

"You didn’t need to ask for the salary. They should have told you the salary after the interview was successful. They were being sketchy!"

@graceogwuche remarked:

"Definitely Kiki."

@tolulopeadeyemi8 reacted:

"The thing is a lot of these people treat their domestic and business staffs poorly."

@herroyalmajestya noted:

"I would burst out laughing immediately she said 15k and I'd probably end up in jail."

@ola4jewel noted:

"After learning my lessons lately, I won’t fail to discuss price with anyone, be you Kylie Jenner or Kim Kay."

@vampmami4 added:

"You should create a quote template that you send to every client then get them to sign a contract before starting the work."

@onyi_ije_love added:

"15k on top of all the money they are thiefing imagine their level of stingyness tufiakwa."

@no1_hajia said:

"How can you go for an interview without discussing salary? How is makeup artist work commission based when it’s not sales? Smh."

Source: Legit.ng