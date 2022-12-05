The fortunes of a Nigerian youth got better following his incredible and mindboggling win on a sports bet

The young man won N2 million with just N5k, a day after walking away with N1 million sports bet winnings

Social media users have reacted to the man's success with nice thoughts as many sought help from him

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

The Nigerian internet space was sent into a frenzy after a man announced winning N2 million on a sports bet.

The man @AmakekeJohn shared proof of his winnings on Twitter as he openly appreciated another tweep @joysucex_ contributing to his betting success.

He placed the bet with just N5k. Photo Credit: @AmakekeJohn, Pulse Gh

Source: Twitter

He revealed that he had won N1 million the previous day.

''Yesterday Here You Won Me 1 Million Naira, Today You Got Me Another 2 Millions. Tomorrow By God Grace, I Will Be Winning 50 Millions From Your Game. You Are Good Bro.''

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The screenshot of his earnings showed that he placed the bet with N5k.

See his tweet below:

Social media reactions

@hannahojoh00 said:

"If it pleases you, please help me with some amount to clear my house rent. It's 60k and I'm a month due I school in sokoto abeg."

@Baba89265046 said:

"I claim it.... My milli will come before January."

@AkanjiwasiuAbi1 said:

"Congratulation boss. Something hold body."

@Joe_Akpanke said:

"Woaww where did you guys see this game from."

@OlawaleTape said:

"Let join you celebrate the world by giving us game too."

@ElfMacarthy said:

"I saw the game but no fund to stake, Sapa Nice one. Let me continue clapping and celebrating those that won until on my own day comes..."

Apprentice wins N16m in sports bet in Alaba

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an apprentice had won N16 million sports bet in Alaba, Lagos.

According to @oku_yungx, who shared the story on Twitter, the lad's master requested that he is given half of the total winning.

The tweep said things ended in the favour of the boss as market people prevailed upon the young man to do it.

"So this boy who is currently undergoing his Apprenticeship with oga at Alaba market won 16 million naira on BET and his boss requested he shared the money into 2. Meaning his boss goes with 8million.

"I hear the market people supported his boss so he had to oblige."

Source: Legit.ng