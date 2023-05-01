A single mother has cancelled her engagement with a man who already decided to tie the knot with her

According to the mother of one on Facebook, the man had asked her to cut ties totally with her baby's father

The single mother shared their WhatsApp conversation via her official account and it was trailed with mixed comments

A single mother has revealed the reason behind the cancellation of her engagement to the love of her life.

According to the lady identified as Yvonne Kontoz on Facebook, her baby daddy requested that she cuts ties with her baby's father.

Single mum calls off engagement Photo credit: @Yvonne Kontoz

Source: Facebook

In her defence, the lady said she couldn't do such as it would deprive her child of her father's love. She decided to cancel the engagement.

Sharing their chat on Facebook, the bride said:

"Few days ago I called off my Engagement. My Fiancé was good, he loves me,has no problem with Taking care of me and my daughter Fully but there are things I can never compromise no matter how good you are to me And one of them Is the relationship My daughter has with Her Father..

"That has always been my rule. I broke up with my B.daddy but he didn't Break up with his child. The bond my daughter has with her dad is something I can never compromise just to make the man I'm dating feel nice.

"My Child is loved, my daughter is well taken care of, my little Girl has a Father, a very responsible father and I cannot Break the bond they have just to get married or to fit your needs.

"I also understand,many men date bitter single mom's who are willing to even change their children identity to that of the new man they are dating/married to. Many single moms even change their sim cards in worst cases,other even neglect their kids to make their lovers happy.

"My Child is to be respected, she's already Loved. So denying my child her Fathers love just to make you happy can never be me!"

Social media reactions

Kelvin Jomo said:

"You could've just said that behind the curtains, you still make out with the father to the daughter. Instead of throwing a lot of words explaining nonsense."

Strong reacted:

"I don't know who you are lying to? To us or to yourself. Why not post the text he sent you that prompted that response. Your daughter can have a relationship with her dad without you talking to him. Get your house in order."

Charles Obongi noted:

"Yvonne Kontoz you want to have your cake and eat it, right?...clever girl..you want both baby daddy and husband, a package of two in one."

Lucie Nduta added:

"While the b.daddy has already moved and maybe married you are still not yet over him. I hope that guy walks away."

Single mum cancels wedding as family insists she can't move in with child

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful woman thought it wise to cancel her imminent wedding after her husband-to-be and his family members made an impossible request. The single mother was previously in a relationship which produced a child.

However, the relationship didn't work out and she met another man who was interested in her and they got engaged. Shortly after the engagement, her husband-to-be and his family insisted that she doesn't bring her child into her matrimonial home after marriage.

Amai Tee said: "I know a man agreed she'd move with her 2 kids. He had 9 kids. After the wedding, she collects her kids and he's like I married you to look after mine, send them away. Lots of meetings etc they were sent back. She stayed to look after his. Women have been through hell."

Source: Legit.ng