A doting single mother could not control her joy after meeting with her son again as she arrived in Nigeria

In the video, the lady arrived at her family compound and immediately asked to see her son whom she left to hustle

The clip showed the mother and daughter hugging each other tightly as other family members watched in awe

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A mother and her son have melted the hearts of many with their emotional reunion video which surfaced on TikTok.

Apparently, the determined single mother left her son in Nigeria and travelled abroad to hustle.

Single mum returns to Nigeria to meet son Photo credit: @osazuwabeauty

Source: TikTok

After years of hustling in another country, she finally returned to meet her son and other family members.

An emotional video shared by the proud mother identified as @osazuwabeauty on TikTok showed the moment she sighted her son.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In the lovely clip, they hugged each other tightly while her overly excited son smiled from ear to ear.

Social media reactions

@elviskimberley said:

"Congratulations I can't wait to hug my son like this I left him when he was nine months and he is nine years old already."

@stellabella593 stated:

"It is d introduction to your son for me lol I can imagine how my daughter will react the day I will be visiting home I know she will be like who is this."

@chiokorie1 wrote:

"Is the hug ur mommy for me, I appreciate u dear, it not really easy been a single mom."

@jenniferlovelyn23 said:

"God bless all mothers the courage to leave my boys am still looking for it. God bless you dear."

@zeenelly6 added:

"I can't wait to go home in a big way to see my family in happyness."

Watch the video below:

Single mum hustles hard, hawks pure water with twins

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that social media users have reacted massively to a sad video of a Nigerian mother of twins seeking a means of survival. In a trending video, the woman was spotted hawking on the road with her twin babies.

The doting and hardworking mother carried one of the babies at her back with the other baby in front. When asked to tell her story, the woman revealed that the father of the babies abandoned them shortly after they were born.

Social media users have penned down emotional comments regarding the video with many wishing to assist the poor mother.

Source: Legit.ng