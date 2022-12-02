A young Nigerian man's honesty to an Oyinbo lady in love with him has stirred mixed reactions on the net

During their video call which he shared publicly, the lady had insisted on coming to Nigeria to see him

Without mincing words, the Nigerian sternly warned her against the idea, telling her that he is doing okay

A young man identified as Adewunmi stunned many when he advised a white woman not to come to Nigeria to see him.

This is as the lady based abroad intimated him of her desire to visit the country in the course of their video call.

In the video call he shared on TikTok, Adewunmi urged the lady not to do so, stating that he was fine.

She however insisted and this made him tell her in Yoruba that she is restless. Adewunmi from Ogun state however gave further explanation on why he doesn't want her in Nigeria.

The youth sighted the high cost of hosting her as the reason for him discouraging her idea.

"Don't come to Nigeria now oo. I no get money to buy fuel at the rate of 500 per liter cos I know say na non stop generator if you dey around," he wrote on the clip.

Social media reactions

Damz1017 said:

"Abeg for where una dey see sure legit."

user9991890201216 said:

"She want to come to trenches."

lade2296 said:

"Bro d meaning is u don stay one place or u are nt settled."

user3943631644339 said:

"Egbon ur name is shege barawo haba u no get joy atall."

Jennifer Nancy said:

"See my client wey I de look for since chai wetin woman do man."

GIFT said:

"Na same thing my own da tell me . me no get money to spend now self."

fElaBoRAtiOnoFLaGoS said:

"Brrr they give these woman update nah chaiii Omo see opportunity."

