A chubby lady who danced with a bottle on her head has gone viral on TikTok.

The video of her dance attracted accolades from netizens after it was posted on the platform by @monyakalazaexpress.

The lady danced around and the bottle did not fall. Photo credit: TikTok/@monyakalazaexpress.

Source: TikTok

In the short clip lasting only 29 seconds, the lady placed a small transparent bottle on her head and refused to allow it to fall.

Viral video shows plus-size lady dancing with bottle on her head

She was in the midst of a small crowd when she performed her interesting dance stunts. The chubby lady danced merrily and moved to the loudspeaker. She then placed her hands on it and started shaking her waist.

The way she danced entertained her audience as many watched in amazement.

Also, the fact that the bottle on her head did not fall throughout her performance amazed many people on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

Meanwhile, reactions have trailed the video after it was shared on TikTok. Below are some of them:

@penelopisces said:

"The 80s with 20litre bucket water experience."

@Belle reacted:

"The type of groove I want with my age mates..Let's gather here Ama80s."

@user8998226739476 commented:

"To us who watch this more than several times."

@Folashade Isaac said:

"Long weekend loading. Happy Monday my love."

@user8331698771159 reacted:

"I have found my people. I'm here to stay."

@KazieS commented:

"And then someone's son tells you to stop going to the groove... Let's rather stop dating."

@Fortunate Khumalo said:

"To us 80's. We are fun and balanced like that and we never lose focus."

Source: Legit.ng