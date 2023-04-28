PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A young Nigerian female entrepreneur has become a topic of discussion after her achievement was shared online

In the video, she celebrated her birthday and the grand opening of her grand luxury shop

Many people thronged the comment section on seeing her post to congratulate the business owner for the successful launch

A young Nigerian entrepreneur has stormed the internet with her recent TikTok video in which she celebrated her birthday and the opening of her new luxury bags shop.

In the video shared on her TikTok account, @Motun, the shop's transformation from the beginning to the final touches was highlighted.

A young Nigerian girl opens a grand luxury shop. Photo credit: Tiktok/@Motun

As was seen in the clip the shop had a glittering background that spoke of luxury and class. Other individuals also joined her in arranging bags and other items for sale on the shelves.

The video has since gone viral, with thousands of people sharing congratulatory messages and expressing admiration for the young entrepreneur.

Watch her video:

Here are some messages sent to her by netizens:

@vicks_glam said:

"Happy birthday and big congratulations to you…I’m truly happy for you. I wish my own comes soon."

@oyinkansola1234567:

"Big congratulations to you ma'am am happy for you"

@blackchampion34:

"Congratulations dear please where's your shop i mean where's your shop day"

@____olajumokeh___:

"I’ll be congratulating others till it’s my turn "

@holaryeankah.93:

"Congratulations to you and many more years on earth bijahi kunfayakun "

