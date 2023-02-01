A Nigerian lady has shown people she is independent enough to set up a business for herself as she showed off her shop

In a video, the lady took people through the transformation of the rented shop before it became a beautiful business spot

Many ladies thronged her comment section to congratulate the business owner on her success

A hardworking Nigerian lady, @__demmy01, who values making money has shared a TikTok video showing the shop she rented as a birthday gift to herself.

To change the drab outlook of the shop, she employed labourers to tile up the rented space. She then went ahead to paint the walls white.

The shop was a birthday gift from the lady to herself. Photo source: TikTok/@__demmy01

Source: UGC

With good lighting and shelves on the wall, the shop wore a transformed look as she showcased her skincare products.

At a corner of the shop are a chair and table specially designed for her as the CEO. People thronged her comment section to congratulate her.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 200 comments and almost 10,000 likes as of the time of writing this report.

Below are some of the reactions:

Kitty Minnar said:

"Congratulations."

Nyphemhy said:

"Congratulations to you sis."

BLESSED SINNER said:

"Congratulations sweetie."

Harshakeh said:

"Congratulations,where did u base."

QUEEN said:

"Congratulations dear I tap ooo."

Boluwatife said:

"Congratulations. I tap from this blessing God."

Samson Victor said:

"Wow am happy for you demmy."

arewapawpaw said:

"One day I will be congratulated too."

Another soul got sad said:

"This is one of the sweetest girl I’ve ever seen and had a big ambition which she achieved God bless you Okomi congratulations mama."

SIRAH said:

"Congratulations… mine coming soon... bcuz I really can’t wait."

Lady shares video of her shop

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady made a video showing a shop she opened for herself. She titled the business opening "The process".

People could be seen working on the interior of the shop to make it ready for business. She panned her camera around the place to show that everything was getting set.

Seconds into the video, the floor of the shop was all tiled. The cabinet to keep things in the salon was all set up.

Source: Legit.ng