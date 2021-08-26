A young Nigerian lady, Olayinka Oyetunji, has been promoted to the level of senior manager in her company

The smart woman revealed that she had been expecting the promotion for many years before it finally came

Messages of congratulations filled her comment section as many Nigerians celebrated her new feat

A Nigerian lady, Olayinka Oyetunji, has progressed in her career as she became a senior manager of an international company, EY.

Taking to her LinkedIn page, the lady revealed that everything became possible with the help of God. Olayinka said she is happy she has been able to progress.

Many people congratulated the lady. Photo source: Olayinka Oyetunji

Source: UGC

I waited and got it

The young lady said that there is never any self-made success as people think. The new EY senior manager in Nigeria stated that the opportunity is not hers but for those she will be able to help along the way.

The manager, therefore, asked people to wish her the very best in her new role so she can break barriers. According to her, she has waited to get to the role for years.

At the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 1,000 comments from people. Legit.ng compiled some of them below:

Trinitas Anuforo said:

"Congratulations Ma."

Gina Oku said:

"Congratulations dear."

Yemisi Adebayo said:

"Congratulations Yinka."

Source: Legit